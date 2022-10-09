Airmen were honored during half time at a University of Arizona Wildcats football game at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2022. These members were honored individually for their service and presentation of new innovative ideas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7413167 VIRIN: 220910-F-BS488-349 Resolution: 4664x2623 Size: 3.46 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UofA and DM [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.