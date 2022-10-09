Airmen were honored during half time at a University of Arizona Wildcats football game at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2022. These members were honored individually for their service and presentation of new innovative ideas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7413167
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-BS488-349
|Resolution:
|4664x2623
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UofA and DM [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
