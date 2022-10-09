Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UofA and DM [Image 1 of 5]

    UofA and DM

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    Airmen were honored during half time at a University of Arizona Wildcats football game at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2022. These members were honored individually for their service and presentation of new innovative ideas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UofA and DM [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

