UofA and DM

Staff Sgt. Tyler Zack, 354th Fighter Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the Commander Support Staff, was welcomed home during the first quarter at a University of Arizona Wildcats football game at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2022. During the game, Arizona welcomed home one of their Airmen and honored additional members for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

