Staff Sgt. Lorik Ramaj, a Kosovo Security Force member assigned to a civilian affairs company, rappels down a 60-foot tower alongside U.S. Soldiers during an Air Assault course hosted at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 6, 2022. Over 200 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a 12-day U.S. Army Air Assault course held at Camp Dodge, which trains service members in sling load operations and rappelling. The students practiced rappelling and belaying on the tower. The Iowa National Guard is partnered with the KSF as part of the DOD State Partnership Program, which offers unique opportunities for joint training and cooperation. Ramaj and one other KSF member became the first KSF personnel to graduate from a U.S. Air Assault Course. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 18:27 Photo ID: 7413152 VIRIN: 220906-Z-KS612-090 Resolution: 5688x3440 Size: 11.41 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kosovo Security Force members take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.