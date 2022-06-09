Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge

Spc. Jose Caro, a Wapello, Iowa, native and combat engineer assigned to Company A, 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, rappels down a 60-foot tower during an Air Assault course hosted at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 6, 2022. Over 200 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a 12-day U.S. Army Air Assault course held at Camp Dodge, which trains service members in sling load operations and rappelling. The students practiced rappelling and belaying on the tower. Cadre from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center at Fort Benning, Georgia, traveled as a mobile training team to teach the course. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

