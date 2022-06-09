Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge [Image 16 of 18]

    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Spc. Jose Caro, a Wapello, Iowa, native and combat engineer assigned to Company A, 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, rappels down a 60-foot tower during an Air Assault course hosted at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 6, 2022. Over 200 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a 12-day U.S. Army Air Assault course held at Camp Dodge, which trains service members in sling load operations and rappelling. The students practiced rappelling and belaying on the tower. Cadre from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center at Fort Benning, Georgia, traveled as a mobile training team to teach the course. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 18:27
    Photo ID: 7413154
    VIRIN: 220906-Z-KS612-101
    Resolution: 5206x3591
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: WAPELLO, IA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers, Airmen learn rappelling basics during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen learn rappelling basics during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen learn rappelling basics during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Kosovo Security Force members take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Kosovo Security Force members take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Kosovo Security Force members take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Kosovo Security Force members take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge
    Soldiers, Airmen take on rappel tower during Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Illinois National Guard
    Camp Dodge
    Rappel Tower
    Army National Guard Warrior Training Center
    224th BEB
    U.S. Air Assault Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT