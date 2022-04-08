The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Research Commons Team, which includes Tara Moll (from left), and Kendalyn Banks, was presented the Naval Sea Systems Command Warfare Centers Knowledge Sharing Award during a ceremony held on Aug. 4, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7412782
|VIRIN:
|220804-N-BZ518-1027
|Resolution:
|1000x858
|Size:
|248.79 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
This work, Fifty-four NUWC Division Newport employees win NAVSEA Warfare Centers Awards [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fifty-four NUWC Division Newport employees win NAVSEA Warfare Centers Awards
