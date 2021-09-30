The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Mobile In-Water Acoustic Test Set/Fleet Modular Autonomous Undersea Vehicle Team was presented the Naval Sea Systems Command Warfare Centers Innovation Award during a ceremony held on Aug. 4, 2022. Team members include Dino Roberti (from left), Armando Medeiros, Christopher Ortiz-Merrill, Michael DeSousa, Jonathan Horton and Richard Thornton.
Fifty-four NUWC Division Newport employees win NAVSEA Warfare Centers Awards
