    Fifty-four NUWC Division Newport employees win NAVSEA Warfare Centers Awards [Image 2 of 3]

    Fifty-four NUWC Division Newport employees win NAVSEA Warfare Centers Awards

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Mobile In-Water Acoustic Test Set/Fleet Modular Autonomous Undersea Vehicle Team was presented the Naval Sea Systems Command Warfare Centers Innovation Award during a ceremony held on Aug. 4, 2022. Team members include Dino Roberti (from left), Armando Medeiros, Christopher Ortiz-Merrill, Michael DeSousa, Jonathan Horton and Richard Thornton.

    This work, Fifty-four NUWC Division Newport employees win NAVSEA Warfare Centers Awards [Image 3 of 3], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

