Fifty-four NUWC Division Newport employees win NAVSEA Warfare Centers Awards

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport honored 54 employees who were recent recipients of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Centers Awards during a ceremony held on Aug. 4.



The awards recognize excellence in six award categories: talent management, information security, innovation, collaboration, knowledge sharing, and technical support services. The competition was significant with the panel reviewing 144 nomination packages, and ultimately selecting 1,094 winners from all 10 divisions of the NUWC and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) enterprise. The Warfare Centers Awards have been recognizing employees’ extraordinary work and accomplishments since 2005.



“These awards are noteworthy and there is a lot of competition, so congrats to all who received one,” Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien said. “Thank you for keeping our nation safe and keep charging!”



The awards presented include the following:



Division Newport's Mobile In-Water Acoustic Test Set/Fleet Modular Autonomous Undersea Vehicle Team won the Innovation Award was honored for creativity and innovation in developing, testing and demonstrating prototype acoustic array and unmanned underwater vehicle technologies as viable test and evaluation assets for in-water fleet test events.



“Based on the results from the successful tests to date, the Mobile In-Water Acoustic Test Set/Fleet Modular Autonomous Undersea Vehicle Team has projected savings for future in-water test events of up to $1.4 million per year.



Division Newport team members include Justin Andrade, Cristina Cuevas Hernandez and Daniel Nagle, all from Undersea Warfare (USW) Platforms and Payload Integration Department; and Armando Medeiros, Dino Roberti, Richard Thornton, Michael DeSousa, Steven Oberhelman, Jonathan Horton, and Christopher Ortiz-Merrill, all from the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department.



“This award means a lot,” DeSousa said after the ceremony. “It shows that upper management is aware of the happening around campus, and they want to foster a culture of appreciating and celebrating innovation and hard work.”



The Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Phase I Team won the John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration for dedicated collaboration across NUWC Divisions Newport and Keyport and NSWC Divisions Crane and Carderock to successfully complete fabricating, building and testing of the Phase 1 Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle.



“Working together, you discovered innovative ways to accelerate schedule and minimize the impact of delays while maintaining the quality of the end product,” the award states.



Division Newport team members include Kim Belenger, Sensors and Sonar Systems Department; Paul Bally, Steve Palys, Stuart Beazley, Jeffrey Picard, Rick Hammond, Juan Salas, Chris Carbone, Meghan Linskey, Scott Wentzel, James Delsavio, Cheryl Mierzwa, and Adam Wilkins, all from the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; and Alexander Deluca and Tim Fratus, both from the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department.



“It was an honor to receive the John C. Mickey Collaboration Award, as Project Snakehead has been my most successful NUWC project association thus far,” Picard said after the ceremony. “However, the award was a team award, and is testament to a culmination of the concentrated efforts of a very cohesive group of talented individuals, whose end goal was success.”



Division Newport’s Combat Systems Trainers Team won the Knowledge Sharing Award for successfully executing knowledge-sharing initiatives using digital transformation engineering philosophy and methodology to provide an efficient and well-qualified workforce for today and into the future.



“Over the past five years, the size of the Combat Systems Trainers Team has increased threefold, while decreasing the employee learning curves for the complex architectures for the various trainers, increasing employee engagement and growth, and embracing technological systems and methods to facilitate production and increase customer satisfaction,” the award states.



Division Newport’s team members include Daniel Barron, Jose Figueroa, Christian Sintes, Matthew Cote, David Marchini, Michael Theriault, Christine Domingos, James

“Alex” Moore, Matthew Ward, David Ellis and Anthony Oliveira, all from the USW Combat Systems Department.



The Research Commons Team won the Knowledge Sharing Award for their innovative digital library that provides knowledge management resources and tools to more than 4,000 researchers across the Department of the Navy and Department of Defense.



“Your work on the Research Commons Team expands access to essential research and information while avoiding duplication of efforts and resources through a shared subscription model that saved over $6 million across the participating commands,” the award states.



Winners include staff from NUWC Divisions Newport and Keyport and NSWC Divisions Indian Head, Panama City, Carderock, Corona, Philadelphia, Crane and Port Hueneme. Division Newport’s winners include Elizabeth Peimer, head, Technical Information Library Branch; Tara Moll, head, Environmental Branch, and Kendalyn Banks, a library information technology specialist, all from the Corporate Operations Department; and Scott Reilly, who recently separated from NUWC.



“It reinforces what an amazing job our team does in terms of meeting our users’ needs across the Department of Defense and Research Commons community every single day,” said Banks. “I feel so grateful to work alongside my colleagues, they are wonderful information professionals and I’m really proud of all that we’ve accomplished together this past year enabling us to win an award at this level!”



The DDG 1001 Team that won the John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration for significant collaboration between NUWC Divisions Newport and Keyport and NSWC Division Port Hueneme, resulting in the successful support of the DDG-1001 trials and the test and evaluation of future naval capabilities on the Nanoose Range at Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The collective efforts of the DDG 1001 Team tested new tactics, techniques, and procedures while launching 14 Mark 48 Mod 7 torpedoes, 10 test vehicles, and a Mark 30 target.



Division Newport employees on the team include Nicholas Krol, Richard Murphy, James Schoonveld and Stephanie Murphy, all from the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; and Mike Rousseau, Naval Systems Engineering Directorate, SEA05N.



The Rapid Prototyping and Experimentation with Unmanned Systems Team won the John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration for collaboration between NUWC Divisions Newport and Keyport and NSWC Carderock and Panama City Divisions and coordination with the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, the Applied Research Laboratory Penn State, the Unmanned Maritime Systems Program Office, and the Unmanned, Undersea Vehicle Squadron One resulting in the successful integration, implementation, and in-water testing and operations of three separate unmanned system payloads within one year.



Division Newport employees on the team include Paul Bally, Matt Sherman, Steve Turner, and Joel Rodriguez, all from the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; and Brian Cuddy, Alex Silk and Bobby Phillip, all from the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department.



The Barracuda Team won the John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration for successful collaboration across NUWC Divisions Newport and NSWC Carderock, Indian Head, Panama City and Philadelphia Divisions. The team closed out the Barracuda system requirements review and system functional review, achieved successful planning and execution of the Barracuda support equipment preliminary design review, complete submission and incorporation of a Barracuda engineering change proposal for lighting protection requirements, and address data-at-rest cybersecurity requirements to attain an authority-to-operate into system design/development, in preparation for the Barracuda critical design review.



Division Newport team members include Christopher Bednarz, Sensor and Sonar Systems Department, and Karen Cooper, who retired from the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



