    NTAG ORV XO Visits Alma Mater during Military Appreciation game [Image 5 of 5]

    NTAG ORV XO Visits Alma Mater during Military Appreciation game

    OXFORD, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theron Godbold 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    220909-N-FP878-0005
    OXFORD, Ohio (SEP. 10, 2022) - Cmdr. Erik Moss, executive officer of Navy Talent Acusition Group Ohio River Valley (NTAG ORV), flips the game coin prior to kickoff at the Miami vs. Rober Morris game at Yager Stadium. NTAG ORV covers Ohio, West Virginia Kentucky and parts of Indianna for recruiting and Navy outreach for anon-fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Theron Godbold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 12:55
    Photo ID: 7412283
    VIRIN: 220910-N-FP878-0032
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 19.54 MB
    Location: OXFORD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG ORV XO Visits Alma Mater during Military Appreciation game [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Theron Godbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    Miami
    Navy
    Ohio
    NTAG ORV

