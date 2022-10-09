America’s Navy Sponsors Game Winning Miami, Ohio, Furthering Navy Awareness in a Non Fleet Concentration Area

OXFORD, Ohio (Sep. 10, 2022) – Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 had Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley’s (NTAG ORV) Executive Officer, Cmdr. Erik Moss smiling and reminiscing as he returned to his alma mater, Miami University, located in Oxford, Ohio.



“Miami University and their NROTC program helped shape me into the person and naval officer I am today,” Cmdr. Moss said preparing for that night’s game. “This place will always have special meaning in my life.”



Moss graduated from Miami University in 2007 and returned Saturday as the Navy’s representative, co-sponsoring the game.



“It was a true honor to do the coin toss and be recognized on the field at my alma mater.” Cmdr. Moss stated.



After helping local recruiters set up a table at the entrance to Yager Stadium, Moss was welcomed by Trafton Eutsler, the general manager for Miami Athletics.



“We are very appreciative of the US Navy and their sponsorship,” Eutsler said.



Eutsler ushered Cmdr. Moss to the sidelines and then onto the field, where Cmdr. Moss flipped the game coin and kept a 12-game streak of Miami winning the toss.



The Navy’s sponsorship of the game helped support the University’s “Heroes Day” game where they welcomed and recognized both military and first responders throughout the game.



“Being on the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley team has provided me the opportunity to spread Navy awareness in my home state. I’m forever grateful for the incredible people I’ve served alongside and the meaningful work I’ve done the past 15 years in the Navy. Helping others receive those same opportunities means a lot to me.”

Cmdr. Moss said after the game.



Miami went on to defeat Robert Morris University 31 to 14 that night.

