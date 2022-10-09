Airmen assigned to the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron ensure their Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear is properly sealed during Exercise Steel Dragon at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Sept. 10, 2022. Exercise Steel Dragon was a four-day long readiness inspection that tested the capabilities to deploy Airmen effectively and effeciently from the 911th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7412255
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-UJ876-1371
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.89 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOPPing up [Image 9 of 9], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT