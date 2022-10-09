Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOPPing up [Image 8 of 9]

    MOPPing up

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron ensure their Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear is properly sealed during Exercise Steel Dragon at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Sept. 10, 2022. Exercise Steel Dragon was a four-day long readiness inspection that tested the capabilities to deploy Airmen effectively and effeciently from the 911th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 12:48
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    This work, MOPPing up [Image 9 of 9], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

