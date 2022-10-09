Radio call

Staff Sgt. Matthew Plizga, 911th Security Forces Squadron patrolmen, listens to a radio for instructions during Exercise Steel Dragon at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Sept. 10, 2022. Exercise Steel Dragon was a four-day long readiness inspection that tested the capabilities to deploy Airmen effectively and effeciently from the 911th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

