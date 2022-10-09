Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Standing Watch [Image 4 of 9]

    Standing Watch

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Michael Raible, 911th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, stands watch at an entry control point during Exercise Steel Dragon at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Sept. 10, 2022. Exercise Steel Dragon was a four-day long readiness inspection that tested the capabilities to deploy Airmen effectively and effeciently from the 911th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 12:48
    Photo ID: 7412245
    VIRIN: 220910-F-UJ876-1224
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standing Watch [Image 9 of 9], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercising readiness
    Masking up
    Training for readiness
    Standing Watch
    Radio talk
    PAR Team
    Radio call
    MOPPing up
    MOPPed up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense

    C-17

    DoD

    Pittsburgh

    Globemaster III

    Air Force Reserve

    Airman Magazine

    911th Airlift Wing

    Air Force

    Maintenance

    "4th Air Force

    TAGS

    DoD
    DMA
    AFRC
    USAF
    AirmanMagazine
    4thAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT