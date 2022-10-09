Staff Sgt. Michael Raible, 911th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, stands watch at an entry control point during Exercise Steel Dragon at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Sept. 10, 2022. Exercise Steel Dragon was a four-day long readiness inspection that tested the capabilities to deploy Airmen effectively and effeciently from the 911th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7412245
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-UJ876-1224
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Standing Watch [Image 9 of 9], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
