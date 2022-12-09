U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Randall Hall, a rifleman with Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, speaks with a media representative during a visit to the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory and Botanic Gardens for Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore, Sept. 12, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that provides the opportunity for the U.S. sea services from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard to engage with each other and civilians. Mlre than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

