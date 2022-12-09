Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore Maryland - Conservatory COMREL [Image 3 of 4]

    Maryland Fleet Week &amp; Flyover Baltimore Maryland - Conservatory COMREL

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikio De Los Santos 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Corps Security Force Regiment and the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) visit the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory and Botanic Gardens to assist in beutifucation projects during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore, Sept. 12, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that provides the opportunity for the U.S. sea services from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard to engage with each other and civilians. Mlre than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

