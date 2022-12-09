NAVSTA Mayport CO Visits Anchor Academy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2022) Capt. Brian Binder, commanding officer of Naval Station Mayport, visits students at Anchor Academy Elementary School, Sept. 12, 2022. The school hosted a flag raising ceremony and tour to greet the commanding officer. Naval Station Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville, Fla. area and home to the Navy's 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by David Holmes/Released)

