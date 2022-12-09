Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Mayport CO Visits Anchor Academy [Image 1 of 4]

    NAVSTA Mayport CO Visits Anchor Academy

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by David Holmes 

    Naval Station Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2022) Sharon Kasica, school liason officer for Naval Station Mayport, addresses students at Anchor Academy Elementary School, Sept. 12, 2022. The school hosted a flag raising ceremony and tour to greet Naval Station Mayport's commanding officer. Naval Station Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville, Fla. area and home to the Navy's 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by David Holmes/Released)

