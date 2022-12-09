JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2022) Capt. Brian Binder, commanding officer of Naval Station Mayport, addresses students at Anchor Academy Elementary School, Sept. 12, 2022. The school hosted a flag raising ceremony and tour to greet the commanding officer. Naval Station Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville, Fla. area and home to the Navy's 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by David Holmes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 11:03 Photo ID: 7411938 VIRIN: 220912-N-UC050-0066 Resolution: 4503x3408 Size: 2.11 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSTA Mayport CO Visits Anchor Academy [Image 4 of 4], by David Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.