18th Air Force leaders visit Travis AFB

18th Air Force and 60th Air Mobility Wing leaders walk to a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 8, 2022. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th AF commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, visited units to meet with Airmen contributing to the mobility mission. Martin and Bickley flew from Travis AFB to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. During the flight, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Airmen demonstrated their in-flight care capabilities with simulated patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

