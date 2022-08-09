Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, right, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 8, 2022. Martin and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, visited units to meet with Airmen contributing to the mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 11:07 Photo ID: 7411921 VIRIN: 220908-F-YT028-1129 Resolution: 5479x3657 Size: 607.26 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Air Force leaders visit Travis AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.