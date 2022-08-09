18th Air Force leaders visit Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jose Hinojosa, left, 60th Operations Group chief of standardization and evaluation, briefs Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, center, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, right, 18th AF command chief, at Gonge Innovation Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 8, 2022. Hinojosa explained a virtual reality simulator that will help reduce the qualification backlog for loadmasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

