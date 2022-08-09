Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force leaders visit Travis AFB [Image 4 of 6]

    18th Air Force leaders visit Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jose Hinojosa, left, 60th Operations Group chief of standardization and evaluation, briefs Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, center, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, right, 18th AF command chief, at Gonge Innovation Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 8, 2022. Hinojosa explained a virtual reality simulator that will help reduce the qualification backlog for loadmasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 11:07
    Photo ID: 7411924
    VIRIN: 220908-F-YT028-1092
    Resolution: 6358x4239
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force leaders visit Travis AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Travis AFB
    USAF
    military photography
    "60AMW/PA
    18th AF

