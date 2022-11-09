Incirlik Chapel renews dedication to 9/11 victims, Enduring Freedom

Lt. Col. Dwayne Jones, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, provides remarks during a 9/11 memorial service at the chapel at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 11, 2022. Service members and civilians honored the memory and sacrifice of 9/11 victims through sermon, songs and remembrance. The ceremony also commemorated the 20th anniversary of the chapel’s rededication to Operation Enduring Freedom and 60th year of operations within its current building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)
