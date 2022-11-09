Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Chapel renews dedication to 9/11 victims, Enduring Freedom

    Incirlik Chapel renews dedication to 9/11 victims, Enduring Freedom

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Dwayne Jones, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, provides remarks during a 9/11 memorial service at the chapel at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 11, 2022. Service members and civilians honored the memory and sacrifice of 9/11 victims through sermon, songs and remembrance. The ceremony also commemorated the 20th anniversary of the chapel’s rededication to Operation Enduring Freedom and 60th year of operations within its current building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 09:47
    This work, Incirlik Chapel renews dedication to 9/11 victims, Enduring Freedom, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9-11
    Airman Magazine
    Never Forget
    Third Air Force
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces in Africa
    U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps

