Photos of those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001 are shown during a memorial service at the chapel at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 11, 2022. Service members and civilians honored the memory and sacrifice of 9/11 victims through sermon, songs and remembrance. The ceremony also commemorated the 20th anniversary of the chapel’s rededication to Operation Enduring Freedom and 60th year of operations within its current building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 09:47 Photo ID: 7411696 VIRIN: 220911-F-EZ689-1049 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.44 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik Chapel renews dedication to 9/11 victims, Enduring Freedom [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.