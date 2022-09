Incirlik Chapel renews dedication to 9/11 victims, Enduring Freedom

Incirlik Air Base service members and civilians attend a 9/11 memorial service at the chapel at Incirlik AB, Turkey, Sept. 11, 2022. Service members and civilians honored the memory and sacrifice of 9/11 victims through sermon, songs and remembrance. The ceremony also commemorated the 20th anniversary of the chapel’s rededication to Operation Enduring Freedom and 60th year of operations within its current building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

