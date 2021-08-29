Combat Marksmanship training Cote d’Ivoire JCET 2022

U.S. and Côte d'Ivoirian special operations forces conduct Joint combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Adiake, Cote d’Ivoire August 23, 2022. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charlye Alonso)
