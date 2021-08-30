Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambush Operations training Cote d’Ivoire JCET 2022 [Image 5 of 5]

    Ambush Operations training Cote d’Ivoire JCET 2022

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charlye Alonso 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. and Côte d'Ivoirian special operations forces conduct Joint combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Adiake, Cote d’Ivoire August 23, 2022. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charlye Alonso)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 08:15
    Photo ID: 7411414
    VIRIN: 220830-F-KR180-0081
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI 
    This work, Ambush Operations training Cote d’Ivoire JCET 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Charlye Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    Cote d’Ivoire
    Jacqueville
    Cote d’Ivoire JCET 2022
    Forces Speciales
    Ambush Operations training

