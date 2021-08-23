Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADIAKE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charlye Alonso 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. and Côte d'Ivoirian special operations forces conduct Joint combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Adiake, Cote d’Ivoire August 23, 2022. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charlye Alonso)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 08:15
    Location: ADIAKE, CI
    Raid Operations training Cote d’Ivoire JCET 2022
    Combat Marksmanship training Cote d’Ivoire JCET 2022
    Ambush Operations training Cote d’Ivoire JCET 2022

    1CTCS
    Cote d’Ivoire
    Adiake
    Forces Specisles

