    WOLFWERX: The hunt for innovative Airmen [Image 2 of 3]

    WOLFWERX: The hunt for innovative Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Logan Arnt, 8th Security Forces Squadron section commander and WOLFWERX chief innovation officer (right), along with Master Sgt. Jonathan Stewart, 8th SFS flight chief and WOLFWERX chief operating officer (left), engage with other WOLFWERX members in an Executive Council Meeting at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 7, 2022. The WOLFWERX members gather the Executive Council weekly to discuss methods and ideas that can benefit the WOLFWERX organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Innovation
    Spark Cell
    Wolfwerx

