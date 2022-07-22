Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WOLFWERX: The hunt for innovative Airmen [Image 1 of 3]

    WOLFWERX: The hunt for innovative Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Wolf Pack pilot and maintainers test the use of the TRULINK wireless system designed to help streamline flightline communications on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2022. TRULINK is one of the projects generated through Operation BOLO, now known as WOLFWERX. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 03:27
    Photo ID: 7411143
    VIRIN: 220722-F-YO204-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 766.74 KB
    Location: KR
    This work, WOLFWERX: The hunt for innovative Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS

    WOLFWERX: The hunt for innovative Airmen

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Innovation
    Spark Cell
    Wolfwerx

