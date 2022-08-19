A graphic of the WOLFWERX logo. To distinguish themselves from the BOLO name and from what people understand BOLO to be, the WOLFWERX members renamed themselves similar to the higher headquarters AFWERX organization, which led to the name WOLFWERX. (Courtesy graphic)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 03:27
|Photo ID:
|7411145
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-RA633-1001
|Resolution:
|670x536
|Size:
|37.47 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WOLFWERX: The hunt for innovative Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WOLFWERX: The hunt for innovative Airmen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT