Lt. Tianhao Shi (left), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) logistics support officer, delivers materials to the medical personnel assigned to USS Arlington (LPD 24) during a scheduled port visit August 6, 2022 at Stockholm, Sweden. Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group has been operating in the Baltic Sea to strengthen interoperability with the Swedish and Finnish Navies. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
NAVSUP, mission partners sustain USS Kearsarge ARG readiness for Baltic Sea exercises
