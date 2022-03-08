A forklift operator offloads cargo pallets from a C-130 Hercules August 23, 2022 at Palanga Airport, Lithuania. The cargo was transported via commercial truck to Klaipeda, Lithuania, where it was delivered to USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) during a scheduled port visit Aug. 29 (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 03:24
|Photo ID:
|7411141
|VIRIN:
|220803-N-N1901-0002
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|206.72 KB
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP, mission partners sustain USS Kearsarge ARG readiness for Baltic Sea exercises [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP, mission partners sustain USS Kearsarge ARG readiness for Baltic Sea exercises
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT