NAVSUP, mission partners sustain USS Kearsarge ARG readiness for Baltic Sea exercises

A forklift operator offloads cargo pallets from a C-130 Hercules August 23, 2022 at Palanga Airport, Lithuania. The cargo was transported via commercial truck to Klaipeda, Lithuania, where it was delivered to USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) during a scheduled port visit Aug. 29 (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

