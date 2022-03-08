Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP, mission partners sustain USS Kearsarge ARG readiness for Baltic Sea exercises [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSUP, mission partners sustain USS Kearsarge ARG readiness for Baltic Sea exercises

    LITHUANIA

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Vic Gonzalez, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) regional postal officer, prepares cargo pallets August 23, 2022 at Palanga Airport, Lithuania. The cargo was transported via commercial truck to Klaipeda, Lithuania, where it was delivered to USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) during a scheduled port visit Aug. 29 (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    This work, NAVSUP, mission partners sustain USS Kearsarge ARG readiness for Baltic Sea exercises [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS

    NAVSUP, mission partners sustain USS Kearsarge ARG readiness for Baltic Sea exercises

