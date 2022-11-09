Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup [Image 8 of 9]

    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup

    BAUCAU, EAST TIMOR

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel unpack supplies needed in support of Pacific Angel 22-4 in Baucau, Timor-Leste, Sept. 11, 2022. The operation is scheduled for Sept.12-17 and will focus on capacity building through health services outreach, engineering civic action program construction projects and subject matter expert exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 02:56
    Photo ID: 7411110
    VIRIN: 220911-F-MH881-5574
    Resolution: 5444x3622
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: BAUCAU, TL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup
    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup
    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup
    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup
    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup
    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup
    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup
    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup
    Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    PACAF

    Indopacom

    Pacific Angel 22-4

    PAC ANGEL 22-4

    TAGS

    Medical
    PACAF
    Health Services Outreach
    Indopacom
    Pacific Angel 22-4
    PAC ANGEL 22-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT