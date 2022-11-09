U.S. Air Force Maj. Inara Xie, left, Pacific Angel 22-4 lead medical planner, speaks with members of the Timor-Leste Defense Force in support of Pacific Angel 22-4 in Baucau, Timor-Leste, Sept. 11, 2022. The operation is scheduled for Sept.12-17 and will focus on capacity building through health services outreach, engineering civic action program construction projects and subject matter expert exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 02:56 Photo ID: 7411107 VIRIN: 220911-F-MH881-5526 Resolution: 5272x3508 Size: 1.29 MB Location: BAUCAU, TL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.