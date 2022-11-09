U.S. Air Force medical personnel speaks with members of the Timor-Leste Red Cross in support of Pacific Angel 22-4 in Baucau, Timor-Leste, Sept. 11, 2022. The operation is scheduled for Sept.12-17 and will focus on capacity building through health services outreach, engineering civic action program construction projects and subject matter expert exchanges. ad of COVID-19 through the duration of the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 02:56 Photo ID: 7411111 VIRIN: 220911-F-MH881-5578 Resolution: 5192x3454 Size: 1.07 MB Location: BAUCAU, TL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.