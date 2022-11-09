U.S. Air Force medical personnel speaks with members of the Timor-Leste Red Cross in support of Pacific Angel 22-4 in Baucau, Timor-Leste, Sept. 11, 2022. The operation is scheduled for Sept.12-17 and will focus on capacity building through health services outreach, engineering civic action program construction projects and subject matter expert exchanges. ad of COVID-19 through the duration of the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 02:56
|Photo ID:
|7411111
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-MH881-5578
|Resolution:
|5192x3454
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|BAUCAU, TL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Angel 22-4 Health Services Outreach setup [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT