USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts safety stand-down

220907-N-BR419-1054 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 7) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Sailors during a safety stand-down onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sep. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

