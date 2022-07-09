220907-N-BR419-1022 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 7) Cmdr. Matthew Moeser, from Pleasant Ridge, Michigan, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Sailors during a safety stand-down onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sep. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 23:44
|Photo ID:
|7410933
|VIRIN:
|220907-N-BR419-1016
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts safety stand-down [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT