    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts safety stand-down [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts safety stand-down

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220907-N-BR419-1022 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 7) Cmdr. Matthew Moeser, from Pleasant Ridge, Michigan, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Sailors during a safety stand-down onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sep. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 23:44
    VIRIN: 220907-N-BR419-1016
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    TAGS

    All-Hands
    CVN 76
    Safety
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan

