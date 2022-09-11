Navy Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony onboard Point Mugu

220911-N-AS200-5036 - POINT MUGU, Calif. (Sept. 11, 2022) – Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), left, Capt. Brad “Brick” Conners (ret), center, Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, NBVC, pose for a picture at the conclusion of a 9/11 ceremony onboard Point Mugu. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

