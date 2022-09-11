220911-N-AS200-5028 - POINT MUGU, Calif. (Sept. 11, 2022) – Honor Guard assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) performs rifle salute during a 9/11 ceremony onboard Point Mugu. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 22:42
|Photo ID:
|7410917
|VIRIN:
|220911-N-AS200-5028
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.98 MB
|Location:
|NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Point Mugu [Image 28 of 28], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
