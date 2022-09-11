Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Point Mugu [Image 12 of 28]

    Navy holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Point Mugu

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220911-N-AS200-5014 - POINT MUGU, Calif. (Sept. 11, 2022) – Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center-stage, renders a salute during a 9/11 ceremony onboard Point Mugu. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 22:42
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Point Mugu
    9/11
    September 11th
    U.S. Navy
    Never Forget

