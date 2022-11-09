Lt. Col. Michael J. Esposito assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division from Lt. Col. John R. Roche during a change of command ceremony Septempber 11, 2022, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Maj. Gen. John M. Rhodes, commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, presided over the traditional exchanging of the unit colors that represented the change of command from Roche to Esposito. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Matt Lyman)

