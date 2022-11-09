Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Esposito assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division [Image 5 of 5]

    Esposito assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    29th Infantry Division

    Lt. Col.Michael J. Esposito addresses the battalion after assuming command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division from Lt. Col. John R. Roche, September 11, 2022, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Maj. Gen. John M. Rhodes, commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, presided over the traditional exchanging of the unit colors that represented the change of command from Roche to Esposito. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Matt Lyman)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
