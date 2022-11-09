Esposito takes command of 29th ID Headquarters Battalion

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col.Michael J. Esposito addresses the battalion after assuming command of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col.Michael J. Esposito addresses the battalion after assuming command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division from Lt. Col. John R. Roche, September 11, 2022, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Maj. Gen. John M. Rhodes, commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, presided over the traditional exchanging of the unit colors that represented the change of command from Roche to Esposito. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Matt Lyman) see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia – Lt. Col. Michael J. Esposito assumed command of the Fort Belvoir-based Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division, from Lt. Col. John R. Roche in a change of command ceremony Sept. 11, 2022, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



Maj. Gen. John M. Rhodes, the 29th ID commander, presided the ceremony that had in its attendance both the incoming and outcoming commander’s loved ones, as well as the HHBN Soldiers attending their first battle assembly since arriving home from a Southwest Asia deployment in March.



Esposito takes command after serving as the 29th ID’s chief of Air and Missile Defense during the deployment, where he led a group of Soldiers to help detect, suppress, and defend partner nations against potential artillery and rocket attacks, which the strengthened America’s regional partnerships and capabilities in SWA.



Roche commanded HHBN during the deployment, where his Soldiers were responsible the individual and collective readiness of the entire 29th ID, leading to successful bilateral and multilateral training exercises. Responding to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, 29th ID HHBN Soldiers also took part in an evacuation support mission that saw them provide medical care, security, transportation, housing, and eventual onward movement for 5,000 vulnerable Afghans who arrived in Kuwait after fleeing Kabul.



Rhodes, who saw first-hand both Roche’s and Esposito’s leadership and acumen during that deployment as well as from previous missions, said he was grateful for both Soldiers and is confident those serving under them will benefit from their can-do attitude.



“During John’s command tenure, the battalion conducted two warfighter exercises. In January 2021, they provided the DC Capitol Police in response the storming of our nation’s capital,” Rhodes said. “They followed that with a Middle East deployment with Soldiers stationed across five countries. Regardless of the challenge, the battalion answered the call with a high degree of success.”



Roche, whose follow-on assignment will be at the Virginia Beach-based 329th Regional Support Group, said he was especially proud of the HHBN Soldiers not only because of the deployment, but also their commitment to serving as Citizen Soldiers, adding that that makes the National Guard especially meaningful are the Soldiers who, despite successes in their civilian lives, continue to serve for love of country.



Rhodes also had high praise for Esposito, who he said is no stranger to success makes him highly-qualified to lead the 29th ID HHBN.

“One of our biggest threats during the deployment was the unmanned arial threat,” Rhodes said. “Michael and his team were spearhead at coordinating with other agencies. He is more than ready and fully qualified to lead the 29th HHBN.”



Esposito, who began his career in 2002 as a United States naval officer, reflected on the meaningful of service and the opportunities the National Guard afforded him prior. “I joined the National Guard in 2011 because I wanted to serve my community after I served my country in the Navy,” Esposito said. “I never dreamed of the opportunities it would give me, and the Guard has been amazing for me, my family and my Soldiers.”