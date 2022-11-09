Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AB 201 honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago [Image 2 of 3]

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - A U.S. contractor stationed at Nigerien Air Base, 201, Niger, takes a selfie with a few members of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight before a ruck march in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. before the 5K ruck, a ceremony was served as an opportunity to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    VIRIN: 220911-F-IT949-1032
    Location: NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, NE
