AB 201 honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - A U.S. contractor stationed at Nigerien Air Base, 201, Niger, takes a selfie with a few members of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight before a ruck march in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. before the 5K ruck, a ceremony was served as an opportunity to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

