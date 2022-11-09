AB 201 honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Members of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight carry both the U.S. flag and thing blue and red line flag during a ruck march in remembrance of the attacks on 9/11 at Nigerien Air Base, 201, Niger, Sept. 11, 2022. The red line on the flag symbolizes the courage of the firefighters, while the blue line denotes the bravery of law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

