    AB 201 honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago [Image 1 of 3]

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Emergency first responder gear sit near the American and Nigerien flag pole during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Nigerien Air Base, 201, Niger, Sept. 11, 2022. As we reflect on these past events, let us never forget the memories of all the service members, first responders, and fellow Americans we lost and may we renew our commitment to honor our core values as we defend our great nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    This work, AB 201 honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

