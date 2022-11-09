AB 201 honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Emergency first responder gear sit near the American and Nigerien flag pole during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Nigerien Air Base, 201, Niger, Sept. 11, 2022. As we reflect on these past events, let us never forget the memories of all the service members, first responders, and fellow Americans we lost and may we renew our commitment to honor our core values as we defend our great nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

