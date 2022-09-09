Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crab Soup Cook Off

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    Chefs compete head to head in a crab soup cooking competition during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. More than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crab Soup Cook Off [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

