Chefs compete head to head in a crab soup cooking competition during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. More than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 09:22
|Photo ID:
|7409405
|VIRIN:
|220909-M-AR474-3035
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crab Soup Cook Off [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
