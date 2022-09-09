Crab Soup Cook Off

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, center, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, judges in a crab soup cooking competition during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. More than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

