220910-N-WF272-1220 MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (Sept. 10, 2022) Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Hunter Timmons, a native of Lugoff, S.C., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, discusses Navy recruiting efforts during an interview as part of Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. The Fleet Week, held Sept. 7-13, is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services, and provides an opportunity for the local community and Maryland visitors to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 05:23 Photo ID: 7409269 VIRIN: 220910-N-WF272-1220 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.17 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Hometown: LUGOFF, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors attend Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.